Burnham-On-Sea resident Corrinne Curtis has been presented with a certificate of thanks by the team at town’s lifeboat station this week after £1,600 was raised for the RNLI during a series of outdoor theatre shows which featured the story of Berrow’s shipwreck.

Capacity audiences flocked to see the shows, called ‘All Hands!’, which were held in Burnham’s Marine Cove over the summer, as we reported here.

The shows used professional actors to retell the story of The Nornen Norwegian sailing vessel, which got caught in a south westerly gale in the Bristol Channel in 1897. When 10 men and a dog were caught in the eye of the storm, the local community saved them.

Burnham-On-Sea resident Corrinne Curtis brought the story of the Berrow shipwreck to life by producing the shows and she was invited to Burnham lifeboat station this week to receive a certificate of thanks and see a model replica of the ship handed to Berrow village hall.

A civic reception had been held in August , as reported here, which was attended by Burnham’s Mayor and descendants of the Nornen’s crew.

The visitors presented a large metal etching of the Nornen, and engraved plaques, plus a donation of £1,000 to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI. Duiring the show’s performances, bucket collections were held which saw over £600 donated.

The RNLI crew and fundraisers thanked Corrinne for her support during a visit to the station on Wednesday evening (29th August).

Visits officer and Deputy Launch Authority in training Nigel Morton said when handing over the model of the Nornen to Berrow Village hall Chairman Owen Davies: “The model is on permanent/long-term loan. It was felt better that this excellent model is somewhere where more people can see, and enjoy it, and in the company of the other Nornen artefacts at Berrow.”

Owen added simply: “We are delighted to receive this beautiful model of The Nornen for display at Berrow village hall.”

Burnham-On-Sea Treasurer Jan Pearce said: “We extend our grateful thanks to all involved in project Nornen, for the donations and the positive contribution to RNLI publicity.”

Pictured: Top: Fundraising Chair Jan Pearce handing a certificate of thanks to Nornen Project Producer Corrinne Curtis, with Burnham-on-Sea Volunteer crewmembers; Above: Nigel Morton handing over the model of the Nornen to Berrow Village Hall Chairman Owen Davies at Burnham lifeboat station (Photos: Mike Lang)