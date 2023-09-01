Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club’s summer book shop raised over £1,700 for local charities.

The club ran its temporary pop-up book store in the former S & A Linens shop and antiques shop in Burnham High Street near Specsavers throughout August.

Keith Gough, President of the Burnham club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The final total is £1,797.79 that will be dispersed to charities that we support during this year. Most of these are local charities.”

“I would like to thank Steve Scott for the very generous donation of his shop for the month.”

“I also would like to thank Amber at BOS Hair for her support and thanks also go to all our customers. Hopefully we will be back next year.”

The club’s popular charity book shops, which are run by the club’s volunteers, each summer have been held in the town centre for many years, raising thousands of pounds.