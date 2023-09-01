Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest is underway in the town centre today (Saturday) with a day of free entertainment and live music.
The festival started on Friday evening (September 1st) and today centres on Victoria Street where a community stage is set up with entertainment alongside music at the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.
Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz will have awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music from around 12pm, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Gem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”
Schedule and times for Burnham-On-Sea BoSfest:
Saturday September 2nd
Free entertainment on the Victoria Street community stage:
Arquebus Trio 3.30 – 4.15pm
The Chalice Morris men 2.45 – 3.15pm
Nutty Noah 1.45 – 2.30pm
The Beach’d Buoys 12.45 – 1.15pm
Wivilele 12.00-12.30pm
A great line-up of local poetry in The Ritz Social Club’s Gatsby Lounge:
Gilly James 2.00pm
Gary Law 2.15pm
Tawnie Radford 2.30pm
Paul Parkin 2.45pm
Janine Wharmby 3.00pm
Val Morley 3.30pm
Richard Baum 3.45pm
Live music in The Ritz Social Club’s Ben Travers Suite:
XSLF 10.00-11.15pm
Ratoon 8.45 – 9.30pm
The Ska Mechanics 7.30 – 8.15pm
Typan 6.15 – 7.00pm
Bob Gallie 5.00 – 5.45pm
Glass Ankle 3.45 – 4.30pm
Big Joe Bone 2.30 – 3.15pm
Jem 1.30 – 2.00pm
Live music at The Victoria Hotel:
Lewis Poole 8.45 – 9.45pm
Standley Duke and The kindred Spirits 7.30 – 8.15pm
The Idle Silence 6.00 – 7.00pm
J D Revelator Acoustic 4.45 – 5.30pm
Flo Parker Bombosch 3.30 – 4.15pm
Man about a Dog 2.15 – 3.00pm
Lee Smith 1.30 – 2.00pm
The Elswoods 1.00 – 1.30pm
KIDZONE: Circus Skills
Burnham Library: Arquebus Trio 12.00- 1.00pm
Sunday September 3rd
Live music in Burnham’s Manor Gardens:
The P’hogues 5.00 – 6.00pm
September Son 4.00 – 4.40pm
Rock Choir 3.00 – 3.40pm
Funky Monkey Bubble klub 1.45 – 2.30pm
The Worlewind Band 12.30 -1.15pm
Kidzone and Kats Circus Skills
Tanya adds: “There will be plenty of variety in both venues, brought to you from local musicians and others from further afield playing a myriad of different genres from punk to ska to folk and rock you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love throughout the day.”
“Outside on Saturday, we’ll also have our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”
“Head on down to the Ritz Gatsby Lounge from 2pm to 4pm to hear some really talented local poets reciting their work. Also in the library at 12pm we will have the Arquebus Trio performing a set of their beautiful folk music defo not to be missed.”
“Sunday’s music will be held in the Manor Gardens. The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with The Phogues.”