Burnham-On-Sea’s annual music and arts festival BOSfest is underway in the town centre today (Saturday) with a day of free entertainment and live music.

The festival started on Friday evening (September 1st) and today centres on Victoria Street where a community stage is set up with entertainment alongside music at the Victoria Hotel and Ritz Social Club.

Organiser Tanya Dyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both the Victoria Hotel and The Ritz will have awesome full line-ups of fantastic live music from around 12pm, opening with local musicians The Elswoods in the Vic and Gem in The Ritz, with XSLF headlining later in the Ritz and Giant Robot Bodies headlining in The Vic at the close of the day.”

Schedule and times for Burnham-On-Sea BoSfest:

Saturday September 2nd

Free entertainment on the Victoria Street community stage:

Arquebus Trio 3.30 – 4.15pm

The Chalice Morris men 2.45 – 3.15pm

Nutty Noah 1.45 – 2.30pm

The Beach’d Buoys 12.45 – 1.15pm

Wivilele 12.00-12.30pm

A great line-up of local poetry in The Ritz Social Club’s Gatsby Lounge:

Gilly James 2.00pm

Gary Law 2.15pm

Tawnie Radford 2.30pm

Paul Parkin 2.45pm

Janine Wharmby 3.00pm

Val Morley 3.30pm bos.com

Richard Baum 3.45pm

Live music in The Ritz Social Club’s Ben Travers Suite:

XSLF 10.00-11.15pm

Ratoon 8.45 – 9.30pm

The Ska Mechanics 7.30 – 8.15pm

Typan 6.15 – 7.00pm bos.com

Bob Gallie 5.00 – 5.45pm

Glass Ankle 3.45 – 4.30pm

Big Joe Bone 2.30 – 3.15pm

Jem 1.30 – 2.00pm

Live music at The Victoria Hotel:

Lewis Poole 8.45 – 9.45pm

Standley Duke and The kindred Spirits 7.30 – 8.15pm

The Idle Silence 6.00 – 7.00pm

J D Revelator Acoustic 4.45 – 5.30pm

Flo Parker Bombosch 3.30 – 4.15pm

Man about a Dog 2.15 – 3.00pm

Lee Smith 1.30 – 2.00pm bos.com

The Elswoods 1.00 – 1.30pm

KIDZONE: Circus Skills

Burnham Library: Arquebus Trio 12.00- 1.00pm

Sunday September 3rd

Live music in Burnham’s Manor Gardens:

The P’hogues 5.00 – 6.00pm

September Son 4.00 – 4.40pm

Rock Choir 3.00 – 3.40pm

Funky Monkey Bubble klub 1.45 – 2.30pm

The Worlewind Band 12.30 -1.15pm

Kidzone and Kats Circus Skills

Tanya adds: “There will be plenty of variety in both venues, brought to you from local musicians and others from further afield playing a myriad of different genres from punk to ska to folk and rock you’re guaranteed to find something you’ll love throughout the day.”

“Outside on Saturday, we’ll also have our community stage in Victoria Street playing host to The Chalice Morris Men, Family entertainer Nutty Noah, Shanty band The Beach’d Bouys and more. Also present will be Kidzone, Face Painters, Create You with free childrens crafts as well as Kat with her Circus Skills workshop.”

“Head on down to the Ritz Gatsby Lounge from 2pm to 4pm to hear some really talented local poets reciting their work. Also in the library at 12pm we will have the Arquebus Trio performing a set of their beautiful folk music defo not to be missed.”

“Sunday’s music will be held in the Manor Gardens. The fabulous Worlewind band are opening an afternoon of non stop music, we’ll also be welcoming the wonderful Rock Choir, Funky Monkey Bubble Klub, September Son and ending the afternoon with The Phogues.”