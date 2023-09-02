Serveral Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets took time out of their twice-weekly parades to receive a £1,500 cheque from Barratt Homes this week.

The donation will help ensure the group can continue their work and welcome young people who want to access their group but can’t cover the subscriptions or course fees.

Sea Cadets range in age from 10 to 18 and are quickly recognisable by their uniform, but they are in many ways one of the best kept secrets when it comes to charitable youth work and its impact in these formative high school years.

Andrea Pilgrim, sales director for Barratt Homes Bristol, says: “This charity is helping so many young people in this community thrive, via inclusive activities (the sailing, windsurfing, camping, music and more) which builds respect, self-confidence, teamwork and self-discipline while delivering qualifications for the future.”

“These values and this learning all adds up to help us create positive members of society, and positive role models in communities,” adds Dom Gregory, Commanding Officer of the Unit.

Dom explains how recent research around impact (covering newly graduated through to 70- and 80-year-olds) demonstrated the positive effect being part of the organisation had on people’s lives.

“We tend to think what we do and the difference it makes is blindingly obvious,” he says. “It’s on show to us each week as we watch the young people grow in confidence. But we know that if you haven’t come across sea cadets you might not understand that, so it meant the world to be chosen by Barratt to receive support from their community chest fund.”

“There’s always a spotlight on kids when things go wrong, but we feel this donation has put a spotlight on the cadets’ commitment and success,” adds Dom.

“On the difference we make to them, and that they make to so many others at home or school or college. They set such a positive example, and that has a ripple effect. It is amazing to watch.”

Pictured: The cadets and their leaders took time out of their weekly meet to pick up the cheque from Barratt Homes in Brue Place. Pictured are Cat Newman, Aidan, Martin Turner (Barratt Homes) Brooke, James, Victoria, Lt Dom Gregory, Higgins, and Finley