Over £4,000 was raised when Burnham-On-Sea RNLI held its well-attended 20th anniversary ball at the weekend.

After two postponed dates during the pandemic, the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI event went ahead on Saturday 14th October and saw a great turnout.

Held at the Batch Country House in Lympsham, the entertainment was led by local group Six Machine who filled the dancefloor through the evening.

A silent auction and raffle was held with more than £4000 raised to help keep the two lifeboats in service in Burnham.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “A number of special award medals were received by the crew, including 20 years long service and individual recognition for lives saved. It was an honour to have the presence of Adrian Carey, Head of the Southwest region for the RNLI, speak and also congratulate each of our volunteer crew on their respective awards.”

“Special mention went to the hard work that crew member Tim had put into organising the event, liaising with the venue, the band and ensuring it went without a hitch – backed up by our amazing team of volunteers who supported the ball by rallying raffle prizes from many local businesses, table decorations and welcoming guests in full lifeboat kit. Thank you also to Mike Lowe, Operations Manager at BARB Search & Rescue, who attended from the independent hovercraft rescue charity we work so closely with.”

Burnham Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies added: “It was fantastic to see so many people joining us at our charity ball to celebrate our 20th year as an operational RNLI Lifeboat station.”

“Our special thanks go to Adrian Carey, Head of South West Region, in attendance to present some special awards, Martin Horton Queens Jubilee medal, and Matt Davies, Scott Rundle, Lyndon Baker, Jason Coombes and Dave Parsons with 20 year service medals.”

“Innes Ross also collected the same award for his late father and former station treasurer Mike Ross. Over 250 celebrated late into the night with food, drinks and plenty of dancing with live music courtesy of Six Machine.”

Lyndon Bull added: “None of it would be possible without all of you who attended, bought tickets and gave so generously to our cause – from the bottom of our hearts on behalf of all at Burnham. Thank you.”

Pictured: Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies receives his 20 year medal; Leading Helm Jason Coombes with his wife Faye; Jason Coombes receives his 20 year medal; Guests dance to Six Machine party band; Fundraisers and supporters on the dance floor