A motorist was caught by Police speeding at 107mph on the M5 motorway through Somerset on Monday (October 16th).

Officers from the Roads Policing Team say they spotted 112 drivers breaking the speed limit during Monday’s operation.

The speed checks are being carried out by Avon and Somerset Police as part of ‘Operation Tempo’ in the region.

A Police spokesperson said: “In just over 1 hour across two separate locations we detected 112 drivers whose speed will result in Notice of Intended Prosecution.”

“This driver was clocked at 107mph on a busy stretch near Bridgwater.”

Road users have been warned of the Fatal Five behaviours, which are the main causes of serious injuries and deaths on the road: speeding, careless driving, not wearing seatbelts, using a mobile phone and drink or drug-driving.