Highbridge & Burnham-On-Sea Carnival organisers have this week issued an update on the road closures set to take place for this year’s event.

The Burnham-On-Sea Carnival returns on Monday November 6th, starting at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the carnival’s event management team told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have been made aware that there have been concerns regarding our new closure on Burnham Road and would just like to clarify this and other closures that are installed for the safety of everyone.”

“Advanced warning signs have been erected around the town to notify of these closures.”

“The main event route states closures go on at 4pm, this is to allow for contingency and safety, however, as in previous years, we have currently no plans to shut the roads until 6:30pm on Monday 6th November.”

“The route which some may have seen had been extended approx. 20m to allow for extra viewing in Marine Drive is no longer happening.”

“Burnham Road will be closed as carts will travel down the road to the breakdown area in Frank Foley Way – this is a new safety measure for carts that travel in 3 piece that has been requested.”

“This closure is signposted to start at 8pm, however we do not plan on installing the closure until the first cart has reached the finish line to minimise disruption as much as possible.”

“Residential access along Burnham Road will still be permitted down into the parts of inner Burnham which have been accessible in previous Highbridge & Burnham On Sea Carnivals.”

“Entrants will still disembark their cart on Marine Drive, as per previous years, before heading to Frank Foley Way to the breakdown area.”

The team are asking residents who have any traffic-related questions to email traffic@hboscarnival.org

“The event is less than three weeks away and we can’t wait! We look forward to seeing you on Monday 6th November at 7:30pm.”