Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Cider and Music Festival returns this coming Saturday (October 21st), offering visitors a great line-up of music and drink.

The Burnham Cider & Music Festival takes place at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street from 1pm until late and compliments the Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival which also takes place on Saturday.

Paul Hale, General Manager at the Ritz, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Cider & Music Festival features a wide range of mainly local ciders, including such gems as Westcroft’s Janet’s Jungle Juice, Sandford Devon Scrumpy and Harry’s Corker!”

“The Ritz Travers Suite will be the hub of the festival although visitors are welcome to use all of the Ritz bars and there will be some fabulous live music on stage from 1pm on Saturday featuring The Moonshine Hillbillies, The Keepsakes, Lewis Poole, Dirty Blueprint and finishing with The Twerzels – one of the UK’s top Wurzels tributes!”

Admission is free and everyone is welcome.