Burnham-On-Sea’s food and drink festival is set to return to the town centre this month.

The eat:Burnham-on-Sea food & drink festival will be held on Saturday 21st October with scores of stalls.

Organisers say there will be mmoe than 85 local food and drink producers taking part, with lots of entertainment as well.

Stalls will be set up in College Street, Princess Street, Victoria Street and the High Street and inside the Baptist Church and Princess Theatre.

Co-organiser Sarah Milner Simonds told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham-On-Sea is where the festival began in 2012 and it is always heartening to hear from local businesses how this event lifts the mood in Burnham as we head towards the shorter days and end of the summer season.”

“It’s a hometown festival for us both and we appreciate the warm welcome the festival gets.”

eat:Burnham on Sea runs from 10am until 4pm and is free to attend Full details of the road closures can be found here.