An autumn fair is set to be held by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets today (Sunday, October 8th).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets Unit in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 10.30am-3.30pm where a wide selection of craft stalls, gift ideas and refreshments will be laid on.

“Come and browse the variety of craft stalls with lots of great gift ideas and treats and much more,” says a spokesman.

“This will be a fun day to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome.”

“Please come along and join us and you can also find out about Sea Cadets and what is on offer for volunteers and young people aged 10-18*