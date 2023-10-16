The headteacher of Brent Knoll Primary School has this week given his reaction to a glowing inspection report from Ofsted.

Brent Knoll Church of England Primary School “continues to be a good school”, Ofsted has concluded in a new report published this month after an inspection in September.

Head teacher Chris Burman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Everyone at Brent Knoll was really very happy with the report and felt it showed how hard both staff and children have been working in recent years.”

“We were also very grateful to all the parents and carers who overwhelmingly gave very positive feedback to the inspector.”

Ofsted’s inspection report states: “The school is at the heart of the village. The school’s vision, ‘Let your light shine’, aims to encourage all pupils to do their best. Pupils live up to this.”

“They talk about the values they learn at school, such as respect and hope. Pupils have excellent attitudes to learning.”

“Pupils are happy to come to school and enjoy learning. The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Pupils behave well. They support one another and have warm, trusting relationships with staff. Pupils understand difference and are welcoming and accepting. As a result, pupils feel safe.”

“The school ensures that there are wider opportunities available. Pupils enjoy day trips that bring the curriculum to life, such as visits to London. Pupils develop their leadership skills. They take part in environmental or fundraising ‘communities’ that encourage them to be good citizens.”

The inspector adds: “Pupils value the clubs that the school provides, such as basketball, cooking, martial arts and gardening. Clubs are well attended by all, including disadvantaged pupils and pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).”

“Parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school. All those who responded to Ofsted’s survey, Ofsted Parent View, would recommend the school to other families.”

“The school promotes reading well. Developing a love of books begins in the early years. The school ensures that high-quality books form an essential part of learning for all children. Children begin to learn to read as soon as they start Reception.”

“Extra support is quickly put in place for pupils who need it. Pupils in key stage 2 read a range of engaging texts, including novels and non-fiction. The school makes sure pupils understand the significance of books. These are carefully selected to ensure that pupils learn about diversity and other cultures. Older pupils read fluently with expression and a real sense of understanding.”

Brent Knoll School is one of 28 schools in the area that are part of Wessex Learning Trust.