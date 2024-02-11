Brean’s Sandy Glade holiday park has unveiled £350,000 of new facilities this week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held to launch the new outdoor entertainment area plus a 26-space car park, outdoor bars and play area, pictured here.

Retail Director John Steer-Fowler from John Fowler Holidays says: “We are delighted to be unveiling these new upgraded facilities in time for the start of the upcoming holiday season.”

“The new heated outdoor entertainment area includes five 55-inch screens to show live events such as music and this summer’s Euros, plus a new children’s play area, food trading points, a new outdoor bar which will be open to the general public, and a new car park.”

The new facilities have been introduced at the front of the holiday park in Brean’s Coast Road. The project has taken three months to complete over the winter.

Sandy Glade provides holiday accomodation in Brean and last year John Fowler marked its 70th anniversary with a celebration at the Brean holiday park, as reported here.