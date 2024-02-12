Six of the area’s leading tourist attractions are joining forces to bring back a popular South West Attractions VIP Pass, which offers visitors savings on adventurous family days out.

Brean Leisure Park, Cheddar Gorge & Caves, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, Puxton Park, West Country Water Park and Wookey Hole are coming together to help locals and holidaymakers alike access great discounts.

From historic caves to national landmarks, water sports to jungle royalty, bumper boats to exciting play parks, each of the attractions has something special to offer VIP pass holders this Spring.

The South West Attractions VIP pass is available to all visitors who purchase a full-priced ticket with any of the exclusive list of participating attractions.

VIP pass holders will automatically qualify for a 20% discount off of the admission price to the five other attractions – double the discount offered last year – encouraging as many unforgettable days out as possible.

A spokesperson says: “We’re excited to be able to bring back the South West Attractions VIP Pass, with an even larger discount this year. Returning by popular demand, we’re honoured to be able to partner up with some of the South West’s biggest and best attractions to be to help families and ensure that everyone can enjoy an exciting day out.”

The pass will be valid throughout the school holidays. Spanning February half term, Easter holidays and May half term, families will have the freedom to explore the best of the West Country’s attractions at an unbeatable value when they wish.

The offer is available for tickets purchased and used between 1st February – 2nd June 2024. South West Attractions VIP Pass discounts will be available upon completion of purchase.

