A long-running holiday company has celebrated its 70th anniversary this month with a celebration at its Brean holiday park.

John Fowler Holidays held events at all its sites around the UK over the weekend, including at Sandy Glade in Brean where it laid on entertainment and celebrations to mark the milestone.

Burnham and Highbridge’s carnival club Hillview Carnival Club was invited along to fundraise, pictured below. They enhanced the entertainment with a human fruit machine, games and childrens stalls.

John Fowler Holidays started in 1953 when John Fowler left the merchant navy and invested his savings in a single caravan for £85 which he sited near Newquay.

Having advertised this in a West Midlands newspaper, the booking applications started to come in. Soon he was able to re-invest the profits in another caravan and so John Fowler Holidays was born.

Today, John Fowler Holidays has 13 Holiday Parks across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Wales with over 2,700 caravan and lodge pitches. Members of the second and third generation of the Fowler family are actively involved in the day to day running of the business. The parks have won multiple awards.

Sandy Glade has provided holiday accomodation in Brean for several decades.