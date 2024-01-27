Two local Guides are seeking support for a Burnham-On-Sea fundraising event to help fund international trips this summer.

Holly and Leah Pike are organising a live music night with the local band Juice at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on Friday February 2nd at 8pm.

They have been selected to represent Girlguiding South West England on international trips this summer.

Holly is off to Malaysia for 14 days. During her trip she will be doing a community project at Kemaman working with a Malaysian turtle conservation team and taking part in beach clean-ups.

Leah is off inter-railing around Europe for 12 days. She’s going to Zurich, Florence, Vienna, Krakow, Prague & Berlin along with community work.

Mum Amanda Pike says: “It is such an amazing opportunity for the girls but they have to fundraise for the trips. So far they have organised carboot sales, held the Brent Knoll scarecrow event raffle, held a successful Halloween party, and a bingo night.”

“For their next fundraising event they are hosting a band night which the amazing band Juice have agreed to support. They will also be having a raffle on the night and we are looking for donations from local businesses via 07827 298994.”