Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park is holding a recruitment day today (Saturday, January 27th) when scores of seasonal job opportunities will be available.

Taking place from 10am until 4pm at the holiday park in Burnham’s Marine Drive, the event will offer local people a chance to find out more about seasonal jobs.

A spokeswoman says: “Want to work in a fun and friendly environment with amazing team perks? With full and part time roles available, from seasonal to permanent, Haven Holiday Village could have the job for you!”

“With over 100 team members to recruit in a variety of departments from Food and Beverage, Activities and Leisure, Cleaning Services, Security, General Maintenance and many more, there is something for everyone!”

“We also have a fully funded Lifeguard course for successful applicants due to take place on park on the 12th-16th of February. A National Pool Lifeguard Qualification can be obtained once the course is successfully passed.”

“Come along between 10am and 4pm on Saturday 27th January to meet our friendly teams and find out more – we look forward to meeting you. All roles are at jobs.haven.com.”