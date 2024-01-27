Walking cricket is proving to be a hit for residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge during a new series of weekly sessions.

The slow-paced activity provides opportunities for social and physical development to people over the age of 55.

Walking Cricket sessions take place weekly at Highbridge YMCA on a Thursday from 10am – 12pm and cost £3.

Organisers say thus version of cricket is a great way for older people to exercise, discover new friendships, form a community, as well as get a chance to re-live their cricketing dreams or be introduced to the sport for the first time.

The game is played indoors with a softer ball with no running involved for fielders, batters or bowlers. Underarm bowling is allowed and the aim is to play a game of indoor cricket either as individuals, pairs or teams.

Steve Gass from Somerset Cricket Foundation told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Walking sports have the power to introduce people to something which they might not otherwise have had the chance or the confidence to experience, so it is wonderful to see walking cricket really beginning to grow in the County.”

Steve continued, “These sessions at Highbridge will give everyone the chance to play the popular sport for the first time, or perhaps return to the game many years after stopping or after a period of injury or illness, and crucially to do this in a fun, friendly and sociable environment.”

Recently, the Highbridge team competed in the inaugural Somerset Walking Cricket Competition and are so far joint top of the league after wins against Yeovil and Weston-super-Mare. The players await their final game against Taunton in February, the result that will decide the title of County Champions!

Mark Berry, a Highbridge Walking Cricket session volunteer, adds: “We started about a year ago and the signs are very encouraging in terms of the numbers signed up. We are looking forward to supporting new players as popularity grows.”

One of the regular participants at the Highbridge hub, Mark Banczyk-Gee, says: “It’s a great way to socialise, do something fun and exercise without being too serious.”

Another player, Tony Williams, adds: “ It’s a great way to continue playing cricket even in the depths of winter”

The sessions at Highbridge YMCA are for adults aged over 55 and suitable for both males and females. To attend the sessions or for more information, contact Mustafa Shaikh on mustafa.shaikh@somersetcricketfoundation.org

Pictured: Top: Left to right – Simon Coles, Paul Barrington, Mark Berry, Tony Williams, Jim Evans, Mark Banczyk-Gee, Mark Adamson, Frazer Campbell. Above: Left to right – Simon Coles, Fraser Campbell, Paul Barrington, Tony Williams, Mark Berry, Mark Banczyk-Gee, John Perry, Mark Adamson