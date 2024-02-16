Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge sixth form students at King Alfred School Academy will be pedalling for a purpose when they take part in a virtual cycling challenge.

Students and staff at the The King Alfred School an Academy Sixth Form Centre are gearing up for the cycling challenge that spans the length of the UK, all in the name of fundraising.

From February 19th to March 28th, participants will collectively pedal a staggering 874 miles in the Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge, using free periods and break times to contribute to this cause.

“The primary goal of this initiative is to raise funds for the Social Fund, a crucial resource that enables the Sixth Form Centre to enhance the social experience of its students,” says a spokesperson.

“With a focus on providing a positive and inclusive environment, the Social Fund plays a vital role in organising events and activities that contribute to the overall well-being of the student community.”

“Currently, the fundraising efforts are directed towards the End of Year Celebration, an event dedicated to acknowledging the accomplishments of students and bidding farewell to the Year 13 leavers. The target for this cycling challenge is set at £500.”

To facilitate this event, the PE Department at TKASA has loaned an exercise bike, which will be positioned in the Sixth Form Centre. The progress of each participant will be tracked, and regular updates, complete with photos and videos, will be shared on the school’s social media platforms.

