New Burnham-On-Sea community fridge launches in town centre for struggling residents

A new community fridge has this week been launched in Burnham-On-Sea town centre, offering milk and fresh food to struggling local people on low incomes.

The community fridge was officially launched on Tuesday (April 16th) at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street. It is run by volunteers at the Waffle Hub Community Cafe.

Caroline King, a trustee at the hub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new service is being run alongside Burnham Foodbank which is also located in the church building.”

“The fridge offers perishables such as milk, cheese, eggs, yoghurt, fruit and vegetables which the Foodbank is unable to offer at the moment.”

“The items inside the fridge in the church porch are being offered on a trust basis to those who are vulnerable or on low incomes.”

“We kindly invite you to take from the Community Fridge, but we ask that you please only take what you need. Let’s ensure that everyone in our community has access to fresh and nutritious food by taking only what we require. Together, we can make a significant difference in supporting those in need.”

“We are really pleased to be launching it with the kind support of a local business. It is operating on a trial basis to assess demand.”

The Waffle Hub Community Café is a ‘not-for-profit’ community organisation that first opened in 2022.