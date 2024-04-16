Residents raise concerns over plans for 2,000 new homes in Burnham

Burnham-On-Sea residents have this week expressed fresh concern over plans for 2,000 new homes to be built on the outskirts of the town.

During Tuesday’s annual Town Council meeting, held at The Prncess Theatre, residents spoke out against the proposals.

As first reported here, a group of 12 landowners, represented by local estate agents Greenslade Taylor Hunt, have selected Barratt Bristol to bring forward the long-term plans.

The project aims to deliver around 2,000 new homes on fields south of Brent Road in Burnham-On-Sea, pictured here.

Karen Cudden told the meeting she was “very concerned” to learn of the housing plans and added the town is “already struggling” with some public services.

She went on to read out several questions from residents addressing concerns about potential flooding, infrastructure and road access around the development site.

The Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, said the council had recently met with the developers, as we reported here. She said “it is very early days” and added that the developer thinks the plans are “5-10 years away from an application coming forward.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added that it is “too early” to answer questions on residents’ flooding concerns, transport or access without the full application and plans being submitted.

However, she said she is “really concerned about the potential for raised flooding risks” and understands why local residents are concerned.

Burnham resident Alex Turco said he would like to see a “green buffer” introduced between the current north Burnham area and the proposed development site to protect it against potential flooding. He added that the plans would need to be reflected in Somerset Council’s next Local Plan and that residents and local councils must input into this.

And local resident Helen Groves said she is worried that “trying to prevent developments like this is extremely difficult” and she urged the council to ensure it has plans and a ‘vision’ in place to avoid the situation where new public facilities promised by developers, such as new schools, are later removed from plans.

A further local resident spoke out at Tueaday’s meeting, saying the plans for 2,000 new homes are a “complete madness” given that some of Burnham’s public services are “already struggling” and he added: “No-one should even be thinking about 2,000 new homes.” He concluded: “The developers keep making promises that they don’t deliver on – we’ve seen it in Highbridge for decades.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka and Cllr Peter Clayton assured residents that full consultation on the plans and the next Local Plan would be undertaken to give residents a voice on any future growth of Burnham. Parliamentary candidate Claire Sully also said residents must have a say.

The meeting covered other subjects as well. Highbridge councillor Janet Keen urged the Town Council to recognise “the small army of volunteers” who give their time to run local community groups and services in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge. “There must be hundreds of them locally and our towns would be a much poorer place without them,” she said.

Other residents raised concerns about accessibility in Burnham’s Old Station Approach, plus pot holes, poor road markings, poor quality street signs, street lighting issues along the seafront, broken car park barriers and homeless issues. The council’s recent decision to remove its town improvements committee and to focus on enabling, rather than leading, was questioned.

Mayor Cllr Millard read out her end of year report covering the progress made with various local projects and initiatives:

”This year the Town Council has sought to ensure the growth and development of both towns. The High Street Taskforce Working Group has now become Better BOS. It is setting up as a CIC to provide stimulus and innovation that will kick start the local economy in Burnham. We have reformed the Highbridge Regeneration Working Group to include several local members of community groups in Highbridge. The group will revisit and reignite the Regeneration Framework and create an Action Plan that will engage the community in projects that will improve facilities in the town and stimulate local pride.”

“The Climate and Ecology Working Group has been working closely with the local community to raise awareness of environmental issues and create ways of creating greener practices. We now have two very successful Repair Cafes that are encouraging residents to have a more sustainable life style. They are creating their own communities as volunteers and residents work together. The Plastic Free Group has been encouraging businesses to become Refill Centres to reduce single use plastic.”

“The Growing Group is working in partnership with Burnham and Highbridge in Bloom to improve the planting around the town. They are aiming to ensure that flower beds are sustainably planted to reduce maintenance and give all round colour. Burnham and Weston Solar Energy have been working closely with our most vulnerable families offering support to reduce energy bills. They have also offered to audit community buildings providing advice on energy reduction. They are now available at both the Waffle and Morland Hubs to provide advice and support.”

“Somerset Wildlife Trust and Our Highbridge have been working to raise awareness of environmental concerns in the Brue Green Pathway project. They have completed a lot of community engagement activities encouraging people to become involved in their work on the river Brue.”

“The Bus User Group has been holding First Bus and Somerset Council to account for our poor bus service. This is ongoing with the next focus being the problems for young people getting to school or college. We are working with GWR as part of the Transport Strand of the action plan but it also will form part of Highbridge Regeneration. We are aiming to create a travel plan that incorporates and encourages active travel. We are also aiming to develop the train station to enhance its outlook and make it an attractive destination for visitors.”

“The Town Council is also planning for the devolution of services from Somerset Council. This will give us the opportunity to manage and improve the current service but of course it will be at a cost. Alongside most local parish councils we are looking to provide best value in our service provision over the next few years. We are involved in the Local Community Network of parish councils that will give us the opportunity to work together in some areas to achieve a more economical service.”

“The Town Council has allocated £32,300 in grants to local organisations. This has provided a variety of resources including; a defibrillator, IT equipment and equipment for stand-up paddle boards. This money also supported a selection of events including; Pride on Sea, the pantomime, BoSFest, Sedgemoor Playday, Emergency Services Day and BEES. It also supported local community groups with everyday repairs, maintenance and publicity.”