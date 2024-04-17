Berrow man given 23 year prison term for historic sexual offences in Wales

A Berrow man has this week been given a 23 year prison term by a judge after a court heard he raped two girls in Newtown, Wales.

Ernest Noddings, aged 73 will be moved to prison from his hospital on doctors advice about his mental fitness, it was confirmed at a court hearing on April 15th.

He was given two consecutive sentences totalling 23 years and four months by a judge at Caernarfon Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to the offences, which took place in Newtown between December 31, 2009 and January 1, 2011.

The court hard there are 12 offences. The lead offence was count six – the rape of a child aged under 13 – while there was a second period of offending against another victim, also including rape, between 2013 and 2015.

Noddings appeared via video from a hospital in Surrey where he is currently being detained under the Mental Health Act.

