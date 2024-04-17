New report on Hinkley Point C’s economic impact highlights local population boost

A new report from EDF shows the Hinkley Point C project has helped boost the population of young people aged 25 to 39 in the area by a quarter, says a new study.

The new report, released this week, says there has been a 25 per cent growth in the demographic in the Sedgemoor area, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, since the project began – a figure three times greater than the national average.

The ‘HPC Socio-Economic Impact Report 2024’ states that the construction project is “providing an opportunity for young people to stay and thrive in West Somerset and Sedgemoor, an area with a history of low social mobility and an ageing population.”

Also highlighted are some of the “positive impacts” from the Hinkley Point C project, particularly around employment and the local economy.

It says more than 8,000 people have been trained in Hinkley Point C’s Centres of Excellence for welding, electrical, mechanical and construction skills, which will offer 30,000 training places over their lifetimes. Most of those come from the south west of England and south Wales, and a third come from officially deprived areas.

Other positive impacts in the report include:

A total of 1,320 apprentices have been trained so far in hospitality, accountancy, project management, surveying and other areas

Productivity in Bridgwater is now 10 per cent higher than surrounding towns

The power station will provide 900 permanent jobs for at least 60 years

The Sedgemoor district is seeing a growth in the number of small and medium sized companies that is 10 times higher than anywhere else in the south west, with ten new companies employing 250-500 people since 2011

£5.3 billion has now been spent directly with businesses across the region.

Hinkley Point C’s Managing Director, Stuart Crooks, says: “As a former apprentice, I know that giving people the chance to learn new skills can change lives and communities for the better This report shows that our big investment in Net Zero nuclear electricity is playing a vital role in tackling problems of low growth, poor productivity and inequality. Our investment is a one-hundred-year commitment to the area. I am pleased that we are making a difference and I am determined that our social impact will endure for many years to come.”

Cllr Ros Wyke, Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets, Somerset Council, said: “Since inception, the project has put significant efforts into the skills and employment of local people and has created a supply chain that has given Somerset and South West companies opportunities for growth and development into new areas. Year on year, the annual report shows us the value the project is bringing to our local and national economy.”

Emma Rawlings, Chief Executive of Somerset Chamber of Commerce said: “Somerset Chamber of Commerce has been working with the team at HPC for over a decade to ensure local people and businesses benefit from the many opportunities the project offers. Businesses consistently tell us they are facing a shortage of people with the right skills for the job – HPC is helping to bridge the skills gap and helping to keep future generations of workers in Somerset by offering them training, job opportunities and highly-skilled roles.”

The full report and case studies can be found here.