Burnham-On-Sea care home unveils plans for small extension to its facilities

A Burnham-On-Sea care home has unveiled plans for a small extension to its facilities.

Tudor Lodge Residential Care Home at 8 Brightstowe Road in Burnham has submitted a planning application to Somerset Council.

It covers the construction of a single-storey extension to the East elevation of the property.

“Planning permission is sought for the construction of a small extension to the dining area, which is currently a decked area for residents. It is considered that it would be a more useable and functional space, if the area was enclosed and formed part of the existing dining area,” says the applicant in a planning statement.

“The extension will not extend beyond the existing decked area and there is an existing fence between the site and its nearest neighbours. There would be no loss of outlook or privacy, given the scale of development and the context of the area.”

“The proposal will simply improve the quality of the dining experience and will not increase the number of residents or staff levels. There will be no intensification. As such there is no material impact on parking standards or requirements.”

The plans have planning application reference number: 11/24/00030 and consultation is underway by Somerset Council until May 8th, 2024.

Tudor Lodge Residential Home has been family run since 1995 and is registered for the care of 28 residents.