5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Apr 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPart of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close for essential roadworks
News

Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close for essential roadworks

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A section of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is to close for essential sewer works later this month.

A section of the High Street will close at the northern end of the town centre, from the junction with Chapel Street to the junction with Regent Street.

Wessex Water says it will be carrying out works to repair the sewer and the closure will  be in place between April 29 and May 3rd.

It apologises for any inconvenience and says diversions will be in force during the period.

Shops and businesses in the affected area will remain open during the period.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea care home unveils plans for small extension to its facilities
Next article
New service offering free IT help to Burnham-On-Sea residents launches

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

Sykes Glamping Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
5.1 ° C
6.7 °
3.3 °
82 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com