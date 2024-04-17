Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street to close for essential roadworks

A section of Burnham-On-Sea High Street is to close for essential sewer works later this month.

A section of the High Street will close at the northern end of the town centre, from the junction with Chapel Street to the junction with Regent Street.

Wessex Water says it will be carrying out works to repair the sewer and the closure will be in place between April 29 and May 3rd.

It apologises for any inconvenience and says diversions will be in force during the period.

Shops and businesses in the affected area will remain open during the period.