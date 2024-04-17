5.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Apr 18, 2024
New service offering free IT help to Burnham-On-Sea residents launches
News

New service offering free IT help to Burnham-On-Sea residents launches

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new free service offering IT help to Burnham-On-Sea residents has launched in the town this week.

The new Digital and IT Help sessions have launched at Burnham’s Waffle Hub, based at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.

The sessions are being held three times per week, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:30pm to 2:30pm; and also Fridays from 2pm to 4pm.

The Hub’s Caroline King told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Whether you need assistance with your mobile phone, tablet, or laptop, we’re here to help.”

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our new Digital and IT Help sessions.”

“Our knowledgeable IT guy Q will be available to assist you with various tasks, including troubleshooting issues with your devices, collating photographs and inserting them into documents, and improving your internet skills.”

“No question is too big or too small. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to enhance your digital skills, Q is here to support you at The Waffle Hub.”

