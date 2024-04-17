Burnham-On-Sea Police Station sees increase in officer numbers over the past year

The number of officers at Burnham-On-Sea Police station has increased over the past year – and the top officer has this week pledged to provide a more pro-active response in Burnham and Highbridge.

Sgt Daneille Hardaway, pictured, speaking at this week’s annual town council meeting, said: “The neighbourhood policing team in Burnham used to consist of three PCs and three PCSOs. Now, we have six PCs and two PCSOs which is a big increase.”

“Our focus is now to be more pro-active over the next year in Burnham and Highbridge rather than reactive.”

”The PCSOs will focus on community engagement and support. The Police will focus on tackling crime and repeat offenders.”

She said 4,986 incidents had been reported to police in Burnham-On-Sea during the last 12 months, a decrease of 64 incidents. However, crimes had risen by 43 to 1277.

Sgt Hardaway said there have been 1007 incidents of anti social behaviour reported to Police in Burnham over the year, ten fewer than the previous year. “This means that anti social behaviour accounts for 20% of the incidents reported.”

She added that 35.1% of Burnham anti social behaviour cases were neighbour disputes.