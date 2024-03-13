Burnham and Highbridge town councillors have met Barratt Homes to quiz them over their plans to build 2,000 new homes on the outskirts of Burnham.

As first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, a group of 12 landowners, represented by local estate agents Greenslade Taylor Hunt, have selected Barratt Bristol to bring forward the long-term plans.

The project aims to deliver around 2,000 new homes on fields south of Brent Road in Burnham-On-Sea, pictured here.

A group of seven town councillors and the Town Clerk has met Barratt Homes’ Andrew Penna, their Strategic Planning Manager, and Matthew Roberts, representing the landowners. Cllr Lesley Millard gave an overview of the Council’s Planning Pre-Application Discussion Policy.

A council spokesperson says: “Mr Penna made it clear that no planning application is being prepared at the moment as this is a long-term project. The aim is for the site to be included in the Somerset Council Local Plan for development. It is expected to take at least five years before a planning permission is sought for a ‘high quality development’ on the site.”

“Barratt Homes are gathering information from numerous stakeholders including local organisations, highways, ecologists and landscape architects to learn about the area and the site and the impact of a development of this scale.”

“The site is in a flood zone and Barratt Homes are liaising with the Local Flood Authority, Environment Agency and Drainage Board, as this will be a huge challenge.”

Councillors raised several points on the proposals during the meeting:

What are Barratt Homes’ thoughts on how to deal with the flood risk? “This would be a major challenge and there is no certainty it can be overcome. They don’t have the answers at the moment,” said the town council spokesperson.

What would be the allocation of affordable housing? “It is hoped to be policy compliant,” added the spokesperson.

Would the land be raised and if so what would the impact be on the neighbouring houses? “It is highly unlikely this would be proposed.”

How will the traffic be managed? “In the Sedgemoor Plan it was suggested that a relief road is built, but is this needed? There are other options such as a park and ride. Taking traffic off the Berrow Road would be positive.”

A strategic view is needed and there needs to be consideration of other things happening in the area. “Barratt Homes would welcome any information as the process goes forward.”

What are the developers’ environmental views? “The proposal would be for a zero carbon development. The RSPB is a partner. Further details on Barratt Homes’ commitments to sustainability are available on the Barratt Homes development website.”

Will a lot of green space be incorporated in the plans? “Councils are bringing in higher percentages for biodiversity. A meeting with Somerset Wildlife Trust is taking place later this month. Other development sites include community orchards and micro-allotments and these will be considered.”

Would the inclusion of permeable roads be considered? “Only if Somerset Council would adopt them, which is unlikely.”

Infrastructure is a concern “Access to shops and GPs and this should be considered.”

When will the public be consulted? “There are likely to be several master plan options for public comments. Public engagement is important and will be held through the process as more information becomes available.”

There is a shortage in affordable bungalows – will there be any included in the development? “This is possible, but normally they are 1 or 2 bedrooms. A range of housing is required to cater for both the older and young generations.”

It was confirmed the Council would be reviewing the Neighbourhood Plan soon.

“Barratt Homes said they would welcome the discussion. A change in government could mean a change in planning rules. The Council welcome the dialogue and it was agreed that quarterly update meetings should take place and these will be made public going forward, when further information is available.”

