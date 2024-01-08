A group of local landowners in Burnham-On-Sea have come together to develop plans for up 2,000 new homes plus a new primary school and community facilities on fields north of Burnham.

The group of 12 landowners, represented by local estate agents Greenslade Taylor Hunt, have selected Barratt Bristol to bring forward the long-term plans.

The project aims to deliver around 2,000 new homes, with a significant amount to be affordable, on land south of Brent Road in Burnham-On-Sea, shown below.

“A key part of the plans is a potential road to serve not only the development, but that could act as a local bypass, allowing holidaymakers driving to and from Brean in the tourist season to avoid the congested and narrow roads in the centre of Burnham,” says a spokesperson.

“As well as the new homes, the scheme will include a primary school, community facilities, and extensive and accessible green space for the whole community to enjoy.”

“The site’s potential for delivering new homes is not new, having previously been explored in recent years by the former Sedgemoor District Council.”

Rob Hart, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Bristol division, adds: “It is a real privilege to have been chosen to bring forward plans that will not only deliver new homes but will also result in a major investment in the future of Burnham.”

“We take this responsibility seriously and are committed to working with local residents, businesses and groups in the years to come to build a vision for the site that delivers for Burnham.”

He adds: “Residents may see people on-site undertaking surveys over the coming weeks, however, we would like to reassure the community that this is a long-term planning process.”

“We are at the beginning of our journey as we bring forward proposals in line with Somerset Council’s Local Plan which itself is in its infancy. It will take some years for the site to go through the Plan-making process.”

“There will be lots of opportunities for local people to get involved with the new Somerset Local Plan as it moves forward.”