Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy was transformed into a literary wonderland when students and staff celebrated World Book Day.

The day was filled with book-themed lessons, competitions, and a contagious enthusiasm for all things literary for World Book Day.

A treasure hunt challenged students to seek out teachers donning their book-inspired costumes, as pictured here.

Students thoroughly enjoyed deciphering the characters and their corresponding stories and one of the highlights of the day was the fierce competition for the best-dressed department.

The PE department snagged the top spot with their Oompa Loompa ensemble and Mr. Cox, dressed as the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz, was chosen as the best-dressed teacher.

There was also a colourful parade of costumes when students and staff alike embraced their chosen themes.

A spokesperson says: “The Maths department delighted everyone with their rendition of “101 Dalmatians,” while History went for a war-themed display, and the English department dressed up as their favourite Shakespeare characters.”

“The Senior Leadership Team transformed into characters from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” and the office staff brought a burst of colour with their crayon-inspired costumes.”

“Around the school, various departments transformed their doors into captivating displays, each themed around a different book. From the Pastoral Team’s Alice in Wonderland inspired door, to Miss Groves’ nod to “Holes”, and Dr. Kirby’s “A Christmas Carol” themed door, creativity knew no bounds.”

The book swap was also a great success, allowing students to trade beloved stories and discover new gems.

Grace (12) and Bella (12) of the school’s Jill Dando News contributed to this article