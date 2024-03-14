person holding white plastic cup

Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to a community seed swap this Saturday (March 16th).

The unique event will be held from 10am-12.30pm at Highbridge’s Purplespoon Cafe in Huntspill Road.

“Bring along any unwanted vegetable or flower seeds, clearly labelled, and swap them for others that take your fancy,” says a spokesperson.

“If you have no seeds to swap, that’s not a problem – just give a donation if you can. We are encouraging gardening for wildlife and growing your own food.”

The event is being organised by The Crook Peak Plot.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: