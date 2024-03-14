Green-fingered residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to a community seed swap this Saturday (March 16th).

The unique event will be held from 10am-12.30pm at Highbridge’s Purplespoon Cafe in Huntspill Road.

“Bring along any unwanted vegetable or flower seeds, clearly labelled, and swap them for others that take your fancy,” says a spokesperson.

“If you have no seeds to swap, that’s not a problem – just give a donation if you can. We are encouraging gardening for wildlife and growing your own food.”

The event is being organised by The Crook Peak Plot.