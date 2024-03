A fundraising evening at a Burnham-On-Sea pub has raised over £230 for a local charity.

The Iron Duke on Burnham seafront held a Breast Cancer Charity Night earlier this month which was well supported by locals, many of whom dressed in pink for the night.

Owners Phil and Gaynor Burke thanked all those who had attended for their support of the event.

Phil added: “It was a very successful evenning and we are delighted to have raised £232 for breast cancer awareness – a great amount!”