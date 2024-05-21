Somerset Youth Theatre to hold half-term workshops for young people in Burnham & Highbridge

Somerset Youth Theatre’s latest LX:2 project is in full swing with a number of workshop opportunities coming during the May half term for young people of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The success of Somerset Youth Theatre CIC’s previous Highbridge based project ‘LX:1’ in October 2023, led to further support from the Hinkley Point C fund to continue and expand from the original series of workshops.

Jemima Corbett of Somerset Youth Theatre says: “The LX:2 Project is a brilliant and unique experience for children and young people of Burnham and Highbridge to try out and learn a variety of new creative skills, through affordable and fully funded workshop opportunities.”

“So far, young people have loved taking part in circus skills, singing and music making and special FX make-up workshops.”

“During the May half term, Somerset Youth Theatre are incredibly excited to be offering workshops in Graffiti at Morland Hub and Musical Theatre at The Princess Theatre.”

If you are interested in either of these workshops you can sign up using the links below:

Graffiti at the Morland Hub on Saturday 25th May – 11am – 12.30pm https://forms.gle/JJ1uVwzub3AnGAMJ8

Musical Theatre Madness at the Princess Theatre on the Saturday 31st May – 10.30am – 2.30pm https://forms.gle/RGJiA2A5bzuxhrM19

The organisation is also working with local partners School of Hard Knox and Pride on Sea to deliver workshops in Drill beats and Lego stop-animation. All workshops are designed to engage the local community and invite young people to get involved, find new methods of self expression, new hobbies, meet new friends and have fun!

Somerset Youth Theatre prides itself on its mission to provide safe spaces for young people to create, explore and find their voice through Theatre and the Arts.

Spaces are inclusive to all young people, creating work for young people by listening to their interests. The LX:2 is a shining example of this, with polls on social media allowing the organisation to deliver the workshops that young people asked for.

Feedback from recent workshops, includes: “I’m gonna take art for GCSE!” following a special effects makeup masterclass.” “This Young Person has got ADHD, we’ve worked with them for over a year and that’s the longest they’ve ever stayed with something. They were transfixed.”

“Great things really can happen when you put young people in the driving seat! The young people involved have all expressed an increase in confidence and well-being through the project.”

For more information, and to get involved, contact Ruth at info@somersetyt.com or you can call or message 07918 425923.