Community-spirited resident celebrates Pride of Somerset Youth Award

A young East Huntspill resident is celebrating after winning a Pride of Somerset youth award for his work in the community.

Josh Harvey, 18, has been recognised for his voluntary work at Better BoS, the group that is working on upgrades in the town centre, plus as a parish councillor in East Huntspill and as a volunteer coach at Burnham United Under 7s.

“I was absolutely amazed and shocked that I won,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

”I wasn’t expecting it and had low expectations. It was a wonderful evening with a humorous host and surrounded by loads of young winners and aspirational people.”

Rob Stevens from Gravity, the huge multi-million pound electric battery site near Bridgwater, presented the award to Josh during a ceremony last week.