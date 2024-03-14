Volunteers are being sought to join a beach clean-up in Berrow this Saturday (March 16th) as part of a Severn Estuary Spring Clean.

The Friends of Berrow Beach are inviting people to get involved by joining the March clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of high tides this week.

It will be the latest monthly beach clean and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall. Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied.

The Severn Estuary Spring Clean being is held between 15th – 24th March in “a co-ordinated clean-up of the local coastline,” explains a spokesperson for Severn Estuary Spring Clean 2024.

“Joining forces with the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Wales Tidy and Keep Britain Tidy, we are calling on all litter picking groups, individuals, community groups and businesses to pitch in to reduce the flow of litter into our seas.”

“The Severn Estuary is part of a wider landscape made up of catchments and tributaries, so actions we take in the Estuary catchment will ultimately impact on the estuary as a whole. Removing litter in the catchment reduces the flow of litter into the estuary and our oceans. Working from source to sea is key.”