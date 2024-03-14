Proposals for an extension of Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club have this week received the backing of the Town Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday evening (March 13th), town councillors unanimously supported the plans.

As reported here, the club on Burnham’s South Esplanade is seeking permission from Somerset Council to construct a new enclosed lift to the first floor and also refurbish its toilets, ground floor storage, and build a new terrace to the front South West elevation.

Cllr James Warren told Wednesday’s meeting: “Any improvement to make the facilities better is welcome and would probably help to increase membership as well. Having visited the club many times, the facilities would benefit from the refurbishment.”

A club spokesperson adds: “The proposed works would improve access, toilet facilities and much-needed internal storage for the sailing club,” says a spokesman. “The extended terrace would improve external seating at the front of the club overlooking the river.”

“The appearance of the building will stay in keeping with the adjacent building.”

Feedback on the application – reference number 11/24/00010 – is welcome until March 20th and the final decisions sits with Somerset Council.