Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club has submitted plans to build a new access lift at the rear of its seafront building.

The club on the South Esplanade is seeking permission from Somerset Council to construct an enclosed lift access to the first floor and also refurbish its toilets, ground floor storage and terrace to the front South West elevation.

“The proposed works would improve access, toilet facilities and much-needed internal

storage for the sailing club,” says a spokesman.

“The extended terrace would improve external seating at the front of the club overlooking the river.”

“The appearance of the building will stay in keeping with the adjacent building. It is anticipated that the proposed storage room at the front of the building would project 5m from the existing front elevation and would provide a terrace 2.6m from the external ground line. The proposed lift would be 1.5 x 1.6m with a total height of 6m.”

Feedback on the application – reference number 11/24/00010 – is welcome via the Somerset Council planning website until March 20th.