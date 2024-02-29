Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual carnival have this week formally started the countdown to this autumn’s annual parade.

This year’s 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 4th, it was confirmed at the event’s annual general meeting last night.

Organisers from Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Ltd met on Wednesday night (February 28th) at The Coopers Arms in Highbridge for their AGM, which was attended by members of the committee and supporters, as pictured above.

Key positions elected during the AGM were Annalee New as Carnival Chairman, Wayne Carlisle as Vice Chairman, Lisa Prout as Treasurer, Sean Matravers as Secretary and Malcolm Borland as President.

Annalee said it had been a very busy year of activity and that “great strides have been made” in close working with all in the community.

Lisa added that the carnival’s financial position is better than a year ago thanks to extra online donations.

