Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called to the town’s beach after reports of a possible ‘ordnance device’ was spotted on Saturday (February 24th).

The potential wartime ordnance had initially been spotted the previous day, however the team had been unable to investigate it due to the incoming tide. The item was located by crew members near Burnham’s seawall steps along the South Esplanade.

It was discovered that the item was in fact a harmless bin lid.

A Burnham Coastguard Rescue team spokesperson said: “After a short scout around the beach we found the item of concern which was in one of the puddles next to the rocks by the seawall steps.”

“We took a few pictures of it for the ops room in Milford Haven but there wasn’t much on show to view. Using our mud shovels and without disturbing the area, a trench was dug to drain the water away from the item. Once there was a clearer view we could make out the shape of it a bit better and it soon became apparent that it was the top of a bin washed in from elsewhere.”

“With this being confirmed we removed it from the beach and it was disposed of. The person who reported it did the right thing as it had the potential to be explosive. Ordnance washes in or is uncovered all around the UK shores and can be a danger to those interacting with it.”

“If you find something that could be dangerous along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Don’t pick it up or move it, stay a safe distance away and report what you have found. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”