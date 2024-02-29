Almost 20 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents of all ages joined a seafront gardening session this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group held a gathering on Burnham’s South Esplanade on Tuesday (February 27th) to start preparing flower beds for the new season.

Mayor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We would like to thank all those people who turned up to help. We cleared three of the flower beds with the help of the council’s Clean Surroundings members. Great team work! We will be back on Thursday 14th March to complete the job. Do come and join us!”

Further sessions are scheduled on 14th March and Monday 25th March, meeting at 10am outside the BARB hovercraft station.