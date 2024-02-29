A 71-year-old man who murdered his wife at their home in Brean has been jailed for 14 years.

Simon Steeves, from Brean, pleaded guilty to killing his wife, 59-year-old Denise Steeves, at their home in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park, in Weston Road, on 25 October last year, as reported here.

At Bristol Crown Court today (Thursday 29 February), Steeves received a life sentence with a minimum 14 years and two months.

This was then reduced to 13 years and 300 days due to the time he has already served on remand since his arrest.

The court heard how the defendant had stabbed his wife and then called 999 and told police he had murdered her.

The first officers on the scene performed CPR on Denise until paramedics arrived but, despite their best efforts, she tragically died at the scene.

Steeves was arrested at the scene and charged the following day.

Speaking after the sentence, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “I want to express my heartfelt condolences to Denise’s family and loved ones after she was so suddenly taken away from them.

“Steeves admitted in interview to fatally stabbing his wife, but said he had no recollection of picking up the knife.

“While no prison sentence will bring Denise back, I only hope this has given Denise’s loved ones some closure as they continue to navigate life without her.”

DI Meade added: “I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the brilliant work of the officers who supported this investigation, both within MCIT but also in response, Neighbourhood Policing and beyond. I would also like to thank witnesses and residents in the Diamond Meadow Lodge Park for their patience and support while we carried out our enquiries.”