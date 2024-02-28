The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area could be set to benefit from today’s news that the UK’s largest electric battery factory is to be built nearby, creating thousands of new jobs along with economic opportunities.

The new investment at the Gravity site, situated at Puriton between Highbridge and Bridgwater, will see Agratas – a new global battery business within the Tata Group – developing the new site.

Up to 4,000 new jobs are set to be created, along with £150million of improvements to local infrastructure over the next five years.

The Leader of Somerset Council has described plans which could see Somerset become the UK’s biggest producer of electric vehicle (EV) batteries as ‘momentous’ and of global significance.

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade says: “We welcome this major development in the area and look forward to seeing new jobs and investment generated locally. It is a great opportunity for further economic growth in the Burnham and Highbridge area for years to come. We will work with Agritas, partners and officers to maximise the local benefit.”

Claire Sully, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate, says: “The investment from Agratas in Gravity is a real coup for Bridgwater and its surrounding areas. The 4,000 new jobs created and £150 million investment in local communities is a fantastic opportunity for Bridgwater to realise its great potential.”

She adds: “My priority now and if elected as the MP for Bridgwater is to ensure that these benefits to local communities are maximised. I want people to be a part of this project and understand how it can enable them to flourish.”

“At Somerset Council we are serious about investing in the future of Somerset. Having delivered a balanced budget we are now drawing in investment to the area and unleashing the huge potential of Somerset.”

Ashley Fox, Conservative parliamentary candidate, adds: “It is excellent news that Agratas has confirmed that the Bridgwater Gravity Smart Campus will be the site of their new £4bn Gigafactory, which will bring huge investment and opportunities for growth to our area.”

He adds: “I am committed to bringing more investment to Bridgwater and Burnham and will campaign hard to convince other businesses like Tata and Morrisons to expand their operations in our area. The Labour Party doesn’t have a plan to create jobs and grow our economy. I’m proud that our Conservative government has brought record investment to Bridgwater and the whole of the South West.”

Cllr Tim Mander, Chairman of Bridgwater Constituency Labour Party, says: “Labour welcomes the investment in green technology, particularly on such a large brownfield site which has already benefited from large investment in new road infrastructure. However, we are concerned to ensure that local people do not lose out.”

“There should be a proper and full commitment to invest in local training via the local schools and colleges. As regards accommodation, once again we need to ensure that a cap is put on spiralling private rents to avoid further Hinkley Point-type market distortion. Lastly, there needs to be proper investment in public transport, particularly buses but also trains with more cross-country trains stopping at Bridgwater station.”

Cllr Leigh Redman, Leader of Somerset County Labour Group, adds: “Somerset Labour is over the moon following the announcement of the Giga factory sited in the heart of our County, we fully support the proposed investment in Somerset and see it as a long term benefit for every corner of our community.”

“This investment at Gravity will create a significant number of long term, high value,well paid jobs for local people to access, at the same time helping continue the education opportunities that started with HPC, giving local people of every age

further opportunities to learn or reskill, we lose too many young people who are

forced to move away to learn, often resulting in them staying away to work.”

“We need to better understand the business rate retention mechanism and funding options, particularly in the current financial situation that Somerset council finds itself, that forms part of the agreement, we will need financial support from government to ensure local council funding is not impacted negatively, Somerset council budget cannot support any further unnecessary strain.”