Police have charged a 70-year-old man with murder as their investigation into the death of a woman in Brean on Wednesday (25th October) continues.

Simon Steeves, of Weston Road, has been charged with murder following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Diamond Meadow Lodge Park.

The charge relates to an incident in the holiday park where officers were called at around 4.50pm to a report of a woman with a significant injury.

Despite the best efforts of officers, the victim was sadly pronounced deceased at around 5.20pm.

The Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however we believe the deceased to be Denise Steeves.”

“Her family has been fully updated on this development and our continued thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened.”

“We will continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses.”

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the area and our officers are still available to answer any questions or concerns you may have.”

Pictured: An air ambulance landing at the holiday park on Wednesday following the death