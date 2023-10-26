Over £4,500 has been raised for Musgrove Park Hospital by friends and supporters of a Burnham-On-Sea lady who is fighting breast cancer.

Julie Baker was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and is now half way through her chemotherapy treatment.

To show her thanks for Musgrove’s Beacon Centre, where she is receiving her treatment, Julie and supporters have been fundraising for Love Musgrove, the official charity of Musgrove Park Hospital.

Julie, who is secretary of Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club, was a crew member when the club’s team completed a fundraising 21.6 mile row at The Great River Race in September, in London, where £2,800 was raised.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am humbled by all the support given, which has come from Monarchs Gymnastics Club, Ad Astra, Burnham Fremasons and Burnham Sailing Club plus many kind local individuals.”

“The support has been overwhelmingly amazing – it far surpassed the £500 target I started out with. Whenever I feel down, I think about this and it gives me a huge lift to think about the positive support!”

Max Patch, community fundraiser at Love Musgrove, received a cheque for £4,557 on Thursday (October 26th), as pictured here, and thanked Julie and some of the fundraisers for their “wonderful support” which he said would make a “real difference” in helping Musgrove’s Beacon Centre.