Members of Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club have completed a 21.6 mile row for a charity close to their hearts.

A crew from the club took part in The Great River Race on Saturday (16th September) in London, completing it in just over two and a half hours.

The crew was John Ford, John Heale, Ashley Edwards, Matt Webb, Lyndon Baker, and Tony Gore, Cox Andy Derbyshire with special passenger Julie Baker.

The club’s Hannah Harris said they finished in 2 hours 36 minutes. The race covered 21.6 miles, starting at Millwall in East London, and finishing in Richmond.

“Our thanks go to Burnham-O-Sea Sailing Club, club members who helped get the gig ready, and anyone who donated to Love Musgrove,” she adds.

“Our crew raised money for Love Musgrove, the official charity of Musgrove Park Hospital, as our club secretary, Julie Baker, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Julie was our passenger for the race.”

The link for anyone who wishes to donate is at the Love Musgrove page here.

“The race is for fixed seat boats only, and each crew must carry a cox, a passenger and a 3’ x 2’ flag,” says Hannah. “Boats pass under 28 of London’s famous bridges, and make money for their chosen charity.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members. Dozens of rowers from across the region took part in the second Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing regatta in June, which was hailed another success.

The first gig rowing regatta was held in 2022. Also, a Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing team competed in the world championships earlier this year for the first time.