Dozens of colourful scarecrows were on display in Brent Knoll over the weekend during the village’s annual scarecrow festival.

42 scarecrows were set up in roadsides, gardens and paths across the village on Saturday and Sunday (September 16th amd 17th).

The festival – which was held in aid of Girl Guiding Brent Knoll – had a games theme this year which led to plenty of inventive, fun entries, as pictured here.

Janet Sinnott from Girl Guiding Brent Knoll said the weekend had been a “great success” and she all those who had taken part or come along.

She added: “A massive thank you to everyone who braved the weather over the weekend and supported the Scarecrow Trail. Another massive thank you goes to the wonderful scarecrow makers who once again put on a great display of scarecrows for everyone to enjoy.”

“The results of ‘The Peoples Favourite’ vote were: 1st: Operation made by the Hazelton-Cavill Family; 2nd – Game of Thrones made by the Clark Family; 3rd – Sonic made by the Dando Family. And the ‘Scarecrow Makers Draw’ was won by the Carter Family who made Twister.”

Among those with fundraising stalls at the event were Holly and Leah Pike who ran a raffle to raise funds towards their international trips, having been selected to represent Girlguiding South West England.

They added: “Many local businesses donated towards our raffle, whom we thank for their support: Wall Eden Adventure, Mendip Ski Centre, Crafty Comforts, Burnham Swim & Sports Academy, Beauty Oasis, Sanders Garden Centre, Dec o Cakes, Domino’s, Tesco and Mint Bay.”