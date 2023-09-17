Burnham-On-Sea fishmonger Seafoods celebrated a special milestone over the weekend.

Several of the team at the long-running shop in Burnham High Street marked its 48th year of business on Saturday, pictured here.

Long-running staff member Ryan Mount told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We really appreciate the support from all our loyal customers over the decades.”

Seafoods has been trading in Burnham High Street since September 16th, 1975 and is one of the town’s longest-running independent shops.

“We’re really grateful for their custom and continue to provide fresh seafood all year round.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said the shop is a great asset to the High Street that is much-valued by local shoppers: “It’s one of the great range of independent businesses in the town centre.”