A group of experienced musicians who are dedicated to celebrating one of the all-time great rock, pop and blues bands, Fleetwood Mac, will be performing in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday night (September 22nd).

‘The Fleetwood Mac Songbook’, a six piece band who carefully recreate the music of one of the best loved bands, will be performing at The Princess Theatre at 7.30pm.

A spokesman says: “Earning rave reviews wherever they perform their sell-out shows and ranked in the ‘Top 20 Tribute Artists & Bands in the World’ by Champions UK plc Entertainment Agency, ‘The Fleetwood Mac Songbook’ are bringing their non-stop, hit packed show to Burnham.”

“The band will perform a spell-binding recreation of the stellar ‘songbook’ of ‘Fleetwood Mac’, drawing from over six decades of songs.”

“Their set, of course, includes soft rock anthems from the ‘Rumours’ and ‘Tango In The Night’ albums but they don’t forget founding member, Blues guitar legend Peter Green, and dedicate a portion of the show to a selection of his work.”

“Every detail is immaculate to ensure that the unmistakable ‘Mac’ sound is recreated faithfully – the exceptional three part harmonies are a standout as well as the band’s guitarist using the famous Lindsey Buckingham ‘Rick Turner’ model of guitar that gives the songs that final polish.”

“You will be assured of a night to remember in the company of these fine musicians for an unforgettable evening suitable for all ages.”

Tickets are priced at £18.00 and can be bought online at theprincesstheatre.co.uk or by calling the Box Office Monday – Friday 9:30am-2:30pm on 01278 784464