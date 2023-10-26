“The way to avoid that is for the leadership and the administration to get a grip of the challenge and to really make some tough decisions because if you don’t do them the council will fail and that will have a devastating impact on the people of Somerset,” he added.

Commenting on the situation, UNISON South West regional secretary Kerry Baigent said: “Persistent government underfunding of core local services, including social care, is having disastrous consequences for councils and the communities they serve.”

“But staff and residents shouldn’t pay the price for ministers’ failings. Council services are already stretched to the limit after 13 years of government cuts and penny-pinching. The spiralling cost of social care has added to Somerset’s financial troubles. The care system is broken, inadequately resourced and letting down absolutely everyone dependent upon it.”

“The government’s abject failure to help mend social care and start the much-needed reforms has been nothing short of a nightmare for local authorities left to pick up the pieces.”

“There’s a crisis in public services. The government has to wake up and intervene with the lifeline of significant extra funding. Several councils have already gone bankrupt, Somerset could be the next and there’ll be many others to follow. UNISON will do all it can to work with the authority to protect jobs and services in the light of this devastating news.”