Over 120 new trees have been planted around Apex Park in Highbridge over the last week as part of a conservation project.

The Friends of Apex Park have been busy planting 120 tree whips adjacent to the woodland area, pictured here.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A mix of oak, beech, birch, hornbeam and alder trees have been planted by the team of volunters.”

“They are replacing a line of trees that were killed by sea water which previously got into the ditch.”

The tree whips have been provided by iDig Trees, a programme that’s been developed by The Conservation Volunteers.

A whip is a slender, unbranched shoot or plant. This term is used typically in forestry to refer to unbranched young tree seedlings.