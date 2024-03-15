Local drama students from the Burnham-On-Sea area are taking part in Mark Youth Theatre’s production of ‘Legally Blonde Jr, The Musical’ this month.

A spokesperson says: “Harvard’s beloved blonde ‘Elle Woods’ takes the stage by pink storm with her faithful dog Bruiser in this fun, upbeat story of self-discovery suitable for the whole family.”

“If there’s anything that Elle represents, it’s the lesson that we should always embrace who we are. Above all, be true to yourself.”

After a successful debut at Weston’s Blakehay Theatre, Mark Youth Theatre returns with a production of Legally Blonde Jr, The Musical.

They are an established local group who have previously had successful productions at Strode Theatre and Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

Shows take place from Thursday 21st until Saturday 23rd March. Click here for more details.